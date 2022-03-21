Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged his fellow colleagues to consider taking voluntary salary cuts.

He said he intends to make the proposal on the floor of parliament after the government is done reviewing its flagship programmes.

“When all the cuts are done and everything reviewed, I will propose to my colleague MPs to take voluntary cuts to their salaries. I am an MP and a minister but I receive payment as an MP and not a minister and so I am the same as an MP.”

He continued that “If government does cuts from top to bottom, I will plead with the MPs to also do voluntary pay cuts because when it comes to compensation, the system determines but we can also take voluntary cuts.

ALSO READ:

“The cuts that the executive is contemplating, when everything is said and done and if the executive decides to cut salaries by X per cent in this difficult times, then I will propose that we all take cuts on the parliamentary side to help the salvage the situation. We must all come together to solve our challenges and this is my personal view,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Monday.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to address the nation this week to communicate key measures taken by the government amid the current challenges.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah hinted that the update will include the reopening of land borders, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and measures to arrest the depreciating cedi.