Ghanaian hip-hop/high life rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, has expressed his disappointed in the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



He made this comment because he was not nominated under the EP of the Year, despite being nominated in the Hiphop Song of the Year, Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year and Best Rapper of the Year.



Charter House on Sunday announced the artistes nominated for various categories of Awards in the Ghana Music Industry.



In a viral video on social media the rapper is sighted expressing his disappointment stating that he should

have been nominated under the EP of the Year.



He further disclosed that his hit song ‘Patient EP’ should have been in that category because it did so well under the year in review.



Although he was disappointed, he appreciated by thanking his fans for the opportunity to be part of the nominees.



The rapper added that Charter House, the organizers should have done better.