How many times have you put your nature’s call on hold? Well, holding your urine can result in some health risks. But that’s not it.

Many of you tend to make many peeing mistakes. Though living a healthier lifestyle and practising good hygiene can have a positive impact on your vaginal health, you must also know how to pee properly.

Peeing mistakes can cause imbalances and uncomfortable situations with your vaginal area and in worst cases, these mistakes can put you at risk of infections, or kidney diseases.

To know more about it, here are how to pee properly and some mistakes to avoid.

Wiping from back to front

Is it wrong to wipe from back to front? Doing so moves the faeces and fluids forward near the urethra or urine hole, inviting a urinary tract infection. So, try to wipe yourself from front to back after going to the bathroom. Some people even do not wipe after peeing. Don’t do so. Keep the area dry and clean to avoid UTIs (urinary tract infections).

Holding the pee

Are you holding your pee? Then you are doing it all wrong. Doing so can lead to various health problems. Holding the pee can cause leakage that can be embarrassing, recurrent UTI, or foul-smelling urine. It is a bad idea to hold back the urine. Instead, go to the washroom when you feel like doing so.

Being dehydrated

If you’re dehydrated, your chances of getting UTI, kidney stones, and concentrated urine that can irritate the bladder lining are high. Many urinary complications are related to a poor level of hydration in the body so if your urine is dark yellow that simply indicates that you’re dehydrated. To keep your bladder and kidneys safe, the first thing you should do is hydrate yourself.

Not emptying the bladder fully

If you don’t empty the bladder fully, it can be troublesome for you. Incomplete bladder emptying leads to urine collection that raises the risk of urinary infections, and even bladder stones. It has the same effect on your body as urine holding. Sometimes people make this mistake by mistake so ensure that you’re emptying your bladder each time you visit the bathroom.

Constant trips to the washroom

Doing so may train the bladder to respond to small volumes, resulting in an overactive bladder. Try to speak to an expert if you happen to use the washroom very frequently because it means you might have a UTI.