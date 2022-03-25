“May God expand your territories, grant unto you new knowledge. As we celebrate with you, let us also be partakers of this blessing”.

This is the prayer classmates of Nana Kwame Adepa offered on his behalf as he celebrates his birthday in school.

Mzbel had been present in her son’s class with a ‘power rangers’ cake as well as gifts for the entire class and teachers.

After the prayer session, some classmates joined Adepa to cut his cake, which they took their fair share of.

It was a fun moment when the children were presented with other packages to be sent home.

Adepa turned 9 three weeks ago, but he was denied his celebrations as his birthday clashed with the funeral of his grandfather.