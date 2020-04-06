Rapper Opanka has released a new mixtape purported to educate masses on preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic and also to aid fans release stress.

The project dubbed ‘Ur Beat Ain’t Safe’ has seven song covers, which were recorded and mixed by producer Ephraim.

According to the rapper, who made fans aware via his Instagram page after dropping it on all music streaming platforms, he wants fans to escape boredom at home during the lockdown period.

He told his fans to expect his new sing off his next EP after the pandemic takes a nosedive.

Check out the playlist below: