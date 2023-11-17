President Akufo-Addo has issued a caution to Ghanaians, urging them to be vigilant against politicians who seek to exploit tribal and religious sentiments for their gain.

The President emphasised that such individuals have nothing constructive to contribute to the nation, particularly in the context of fortifying multiparty democracy, embracing diversity, and fostering peace and unity.

Addressing the chiefs and residents of Bantama in Kumasi during the inauguration of an e-library project on Wednesday, November 15, President Akufo-Addo advised the electorate to reject politicians who engage in divisive tactics as the 2024 general election approaches.

He stressed the importance of choosing leaders based on competence, a solid track record, and unwavering integrity.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised, “What matters most is that we give the nod to leaders whose competency, track record, and integrity cannot be doubted. We cannot entrust the destiny of the nation into the hands of incompetent leaders to the detriment of our sustainable growth.”

Highlighting the critical nature of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, the President noted that they would significantly shape the direction of the nation’s development agenda.

He expressed confidence in the choice of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing his experience, expertise, and proven track record.

President Akufo-Addo described Dr Bawumia as a man of substance and honesty, someone trustworthy to lead the nation successfully. He urged the electorate to support the NPP in the upcoming polls, emphasizing the party’s commitment to Ghana’s development and growth.

Commending the Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye for the construction of the e-library project, President Akufo-Addo encouraged the community to take ownership of the initiative.

He also called on the residents to grant Mr Asenso-Boakye another mandate in the upcoming elections to continue promoting their welfare and well-being.

Mr Asenso-Boakye highlighted that the e-library project exemplifies the government’s vision to enhance the standard of education for the benefit of Ghanaian youth.