Artiste manager and Hitz FM pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has asked critics to avoid the talk that Burna Boy did a remix of Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ because he wants to tap into the latter’s fan base.

According to him, the remix will rather benefit Black Sherif more than Burna Boy because the Grammy-award winner is so far gone.

He explained that the thought of some critics that Burna Boy is riding on Black Sherif’s fame is baseless because Black Sherif, also known as Blacko, deserves Burna Boy’s numbers and not the other way round.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he further advised Ghanaians to forgo such gestures because it will only compel A-list musicians to stop doing songs with the emerging acts.

Likening it to the Ghana music industry, Mr Logic asked Ghanaians to stop comparing new acts with musicians who are already on top of the ladder.

He added that up-and-coming musicians will always need the help of cemented musicians to attain the limelight through endorsements and song features.

Sarkodie doesn’t need people to rise. The young ones need him, it’s like saying Shatta and Stonebwoy are tapping into the fanbase of the little ones… That thing you people should stop. In the music space, you’ll need a bigger brand if you are just an emerging act.

The song is trending and Burna will benefit nothing. He only reached out because he loved the song. You will let the big artistes leave the small ones to suffer their way to the top. Now Nigerians will love Black Sherif. How is Sarkodie going to tap from these young ones? What fan base do they have? It puts me off to hear such things.

