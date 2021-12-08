The government has launched six community mining schemes in galamsey-prone areas of the country to address the menace.

The schemes are being rolled out in communities in the Western, Ashanti and Eastern Regions of Ghana.

It is expected to enable persons interested in mining to do so in a responsible manner and seeks to create 10,300 direct jobs and 21,000 indirect jobs.

A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, disclosed this at the Meet The Press series in Accra on Wednesday.

“We are creating community mining schemes to hold onto those who will be moved out of the illegal mining and to cushion them as well. So far, we have created these schemes in six mining areas of the Western, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

“The schemes are intended to provide livelihoods for members in the mining communities, promote sustainable and responsible mining and therefore prevent illegal mining,” he announced.

ALSO READ:

Mr Duker explained the government is sanitising the extractive sector of the country with the introduction of the scheme.

He indicated it will pave the way for the commencement of regulated, responsible, and sustainable community mining, aimed at helping to get rid of illegal mining.