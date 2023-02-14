It is becoming clear that only a united front will be able to recapture the Akwatia seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls.

This observation was made by Nana Obeng- Danquah, a parliamentary hopeful for Akwatia NPP, in a congratulatory message to the new executives of the constituency.

He said all the newly elected officers deserved the positions they won, and charged them to be fair and firm in taking decisions in order to bring unity among the party people.

The parliamentary hopeful bemoaned the current trend of factionalism or camps within the party, saying that will not augur well for the party.

“What is obvious is that the Akwatia constituency of the NPP is now sharply divided between the two factions: Mercy Adu Gyamfi aka Ama Sey, a former Akwatia MP, and Ernest Kumi, the defeated NPP parliamentary candidate for 2020 general election,” he said.

According to Mr Obeng-Danquah, no faction can win back the seat, stating that “only a united front will be able to recapture the Akwatia seat because the constituency is not yet a safe one, it swings.”

The parliamentary hopeful said for NPP to break the eight, the party needs a unifier with strong leadership to carry everybody along to ensure victory in 2024.

He entreated party people to eschew divisive tendencies adding, “NPP is bigger than any individual so we should stop worshipping some personalities.”

He commended the eastern regional executives of the NPP for conducting a free and fair election from the polling station, area coordinators, and constituency executives for the Akwatia NPP.