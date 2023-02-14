After the scuffle with his former artiste that almost got him exiting the music business, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, popularly known as Snap Wayne Chavis, has still kept his desires burning.

Becoming a relentless investor, ready to go against all the odds, the building contractor and pharmacist who along the line became a music fanatic says he’s always been keen to keep supporting pure talent.

“I have always been an investor who has in the past years been the promotional backbone of many hit songs and musicians alike in the Ghanaian music industry,” Chavis Wayne said in an interview.

Shadrach Agyei Owusu, popularly known as Chavis Wayne aka Snap

Some artistes who have benefited from the benevolence of Wayne Chavis Records include Mr Eazi, Awal, Lousika, Amerado and Black Sherif among other ace musicians – he has been the silent investor of many artistes and songs alike in Ghana and beyond.

Interestingly, he became a centre of attraction when he parted ways with his then sensational artiste Black Sherif, who has now become a household name in Ghana, due to a “breach of contract” reason.

Chavis Wayne and his team with ex-signee Black Sherif during an event

Even after the recent brouhaha between his label, Wayne Chavis Records and the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker, Snap Wayne Chavis has still not derailed from supporting upcoming deserving talents and putting them on the global market.

Black Sherif and ex-manager Snap Wayne Chavis before their split

Snap Wayne Chavis and Black Sherif

Meanwhile, the young Ghanaian business mogul, who lurks to be out of the spotlight, through his Wayne Chavis Entertainment record label has currently signed and groomed six new acts who are set to take over the industry – yet again with their recent single nobody already topping hit charts on various online streaming platforms.

‘Nobody’ is produced by Slvmlife, mixed & mastered by Apya.

The new record ‘Nobody’ is an impressive single dedicated to the fans, as part of the inaugural celebration to appreciate the love and support of the fans, Snap Wayne Chavis clarified.

Snap Wayne Chavis signs 6 new acts to project in the music industry

The song features the entire Wayne Chavis Record team thus;

@Bello: A budding artiste from the Volta Region of Ghana. His style blends the Nigerian and Ghanaian Afrobeats genres, and he is marked to be the new face of Afro-pop music in Ghana with some industry players comparing him to the sensational Rema.

@Abitemi: Abigail Shiwoniku, better known by her stage name Abitemi is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter who is single-handedly redefining the Ghanaian music scene one musical note at a time.

Abitemi blends traditional storytelling music known as highlife music, with the modern generation’s urban sound, creating a unique fusion between Ghanaian and Nigerian culture and European sound.

Her debut album “Just the Beginning”, gained over 100 thousand streams on all platforms even before she signed with Wayne Chavis record.

@CojoRae: Fast-rising star Cojo Rae – The young artiste is a student of Opoku Ware Senior High School. Cojo Rae right after high school in 2022 slammed out with, ‘Don’t Need Your Love’ and Jah guide which quickly accumulate over 1.7 million streams on just Boomplay.

@Slvmlife: Artiste and producer slvmlife, produced the song Nobody and just like young John he excels, in both music production and recording music; making him an all-around musician.

@Mhaye Live: With her soothing voice and unique style, Mhaye Live is set to rise to the top of the industry and concur in the global music industry. Her pace and hotness sync with her undying talent to be on top of the ladder in the music business.

@Abyna Morgan: Signed to Wayne Chavis record label, Abyna Morgan has been in the industry for quite some years now. During her MTN Hitmaker days, some fans even labelled her after the late musician, Ebony Reigns.