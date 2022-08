The one week celebration of late gospel artiste, Rev Prince Nyarko, has been slated for Saturday, August 20.

The event comes off at Spintex, Shell Signboard near God is King premises.

It starts at 8:00am and ends at 5:00pm.

Rev Prince Nyarko passed on on Monday, August 8, 2022 shortly after waking up to pray.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

The popular gospel artiste, before his death, had three albums to his credit.