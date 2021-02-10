One person died in a fatal accident on the Wenchi-Wa Highway in the early hours of Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kofi Oduro Amponsah, confirmed that one Daf truck with registration number GR 2707 -J collided with a bus with registration number GP 4288 – 17.

He explained that the Daf truck was traveling from Wenchi to Wa, while the bus was moving from Wa to Wenchi.

In an interview with Adom News, DSP Amponsah said the incident happened around Branam, a farming community in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

He reiterated that persons onboard sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the bus, Charles Marfo, died whilst receiving treatment at Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The deceased has been identified by their relatives.