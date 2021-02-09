A 32-year-old Nigerian, Wisdom Godfred, was nearly lynched by some angry youth of Gomoa Buduburam for torturing his four-year-old stepson with broken bottle.

Per police reports, suspect Godfred is said to have constantly inflicted deep wounds on the lad for the least provocation.

His motive, Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU Commander, ASP Doris Large Aggrey stated, was to kill the boy to evade parenting.

ASP Aggrey added that the suspect said the boy’s biological father is a Ghanaian, therefore, he was unwilling to take care of someone else’s son.

Adom News’ Seth Ankomah Adjei’s visit to the St Gregory Catholic Hospital revealed the child had severe injuries, both old and fresh, to his back, manhood and anal area.

Suspect Godfred was arrested after the boy’s mother, also a Nigerian reported him to the police, while he took shelter in a hideout.

However, the area youth fished him out and gave him the beatings of his life before handing him over to the authorities.