Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic, has hilariously said he wanted to sign Lionel Messi and Ronaldo to improve his side.

The Ghana Premier League side is on a mission to end the team’s 11 years trophy drought in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Ahead of the local transfer window that is scheduled to open on February 13, the Serbian trainer, in an interview on Nhyira FM, said he requested for the services of Barcelona and Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo but could not afford to sign any of them.

“Whichever player I want that is not the issue. I want Messi, but unfortunately, he is not available and I tried Ronaldo and he told me he cannot come.

“Let’s not joke about it, try to understand what is going on. If the player is free and is fitting to the style, fitting the level of the club, in that case, we are going to sign him but if we don’t find that kind of player, we are going to continue with the available players,” he concluded.

READ ALSO

The Phobians have gone three matches without a win.

According to Papic, despite failing to sign Messi and Ronaldo, the team will still sign players to beef up the squad when the transfer window is activated.

“We’re looking to strengthen the Hearts of Oak team in the transfer window. We’ll receive the scouting reports tomorrow for the list of potential players we could buy,” he said.

“We need to strengthen the defense, midfield and striking zones during the transfer window but it’s all about the availability of the players I want,” he added.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 9th with 17 points and will host Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 14 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.