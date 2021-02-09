A group calling itself Asanteman Nkosuo in the Ashanti Region has rendered an unqualified apology to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over what they described as falsehood against him.

This comes on the back of a viral video which saw some members of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group make wild allegations against Dr Bawumia.

The members in the said video, among other things, accused Dr Bawumia of failing to meet them for a petition they wanted to present.

However, the convener of the group, Musah Ababio, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen fought off the claims.

According to him, Dr Bawumia accepted them to the Jubilee House with open arms through his spokesperson, Dr Gideo Boako.

Reacting to the viral video, he stated it came out before their meeting with the Vice-president, adding that the participants in the video were not aware of the meeting.

“We are rather appreciative that the Vice President, upon noticing our presence at his residence, sent his aide to pick our leadership for a meeting at the Jubilee House,” he said.

Describing the action of the members as uncouth, he appealed to the Vice-President to forgive them and pledged their support for the party.

He went on to laud Dr Bawumia over the opportunity which he said has enabled the group to put their grievances before him.