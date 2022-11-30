One person is reported dead following an armed robbery attack on a group of traders on a bus en route to Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

The robbers on Wednesday attacked the vehicle which was heading towards the Kpasa section of the Oti Bimbilla road, taking away their valuables and some unspecified amount of monies.

Armed robbery cases in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North municipality in the Northern Region have increased recently.

Two separate robbery incidents have occurred in the last two days, resulting in people losing their belongings.

On Monday evening, traders from Damanko to Bimbilla were allegedly robbed on their way home, with all their monies and phones taken away.

Around 2 am on Wednesday, a bus returning from Accra and heading to Bimbilla was attacked on the same stretch of road, with the robbers shooting and killing the driver instantly.

The MCE for Bimbilla, Mr Abdulai Yaqoub, said his outfit is putting in place measures to curb the increasing rate of robberies in the area.