Aspiring Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress, Dr Catherine Deynu, has blamed the ruling party in government for the recent economic woes in the country.

She said Ghanaians are in dire need of economic rescue than the people in Russia and Ukraine following recent financial hardship and price hikes in the country.

“They (Russia and Ukraine) are not feeling what we are feeling, how much do you think they sell their fuel at their pump station?” she quizzed.

Government and the global lender, IMF in subsequent months have disclosed that Ghana’s economic situation has been worsened by the combined effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the aspiring NDC scribe strongly believes that government’s mismanagement is the cause of the country’s economic predicament.

“This is as result of mismanagement because if Russia and Ukraine war has contributed to our woes, I don’t think its up to 1%,” she said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.