Asamoah Gyan has cautioned the Black Stars not to go into their final Group H game against Uruguay seeking revenge on Friday.

The South Americans, who are two-time world champions, defeated Ghana 4-2 in a penalty shootout in a controversial manner in 2010 in South Africa to deny the Black Stars a place in the semifinal.

Luis Suarez deliberately used his hand to block what would have been the winner for Ghana, and the resulting penalty was missed by Gyan.

Ghana must win or draw to advance to the knockout stage, while Uruguay must win to stay alive.

Some Ghanaians see the game as an ideal opportunity for the Black Stars to exact revenge by defeating the South Americans and knocking them out of the competition but Gyan has cautioned the players not to head into the game with that desire at the back of the players’ heads.

“We’re human beings,” he told TV3.

“People will have it at the back of their minds about this revenge thing against Uruguay. It’s a normal thing but it shouldn’t get to our heads too much.

“We have to stick to the game plan. Thinking about revenge wouldn’t help,” Gyan added.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated game has been scheduled at 15:00GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium.