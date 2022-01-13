One person is feared dead with two others battling for their lives after a policeman reportedly crushed into three pedestrians.

The policeman who is the driver of a taxi with the registration number GX-1651-21 was said to be chasing a driver who flouted road traffic regulations.

The incident according to reports occurred at Atiko Junction near Odorkor in the Greater Accra Region.

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Odorkor Commander, ASP Kingsley Kanda confirmed the incident to Adom News.

However, he revealed the suspect is currently on the run, pending investigations into the matter.

Eyewitnesses narrated the policeman was speeding and first hit the back of a vehicle before climbing the pavement to crash into the pedestrians.

One of the victims, only identified as sister Abena, according to the witnesses was severely injured after she was crushed into a nearby tree.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has been towed to the Odorkor police station with the victims were rushed to the hospital.