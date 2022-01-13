Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, has completed a transfer move to the Moldovan Champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 25-year-old had a contract that kept him at his former club until the summer of 2023 but the club has decided to sell him after his buy-out clause was triggered.

The former Black Shot stopper has signed a 3-year deal with the current UEFA league campaigners until 2025.

Abalora has managed to keep five clean sheets in his 9 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Reports from sports journalist, Saddick Adams stated his former club received an offer for the goalkeeper some time ago and made sure they had adequately prepared for his exit before they signed the deal.

The club claimed the team have enough quality in the department to continue their quest for the league.

FC Sheriff Tiraspol also has three Ghanaian internationals, Edmund Addo, Patrick Kpozo, and Abdul Basit Khalid in their fold.

— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 12, 2022

