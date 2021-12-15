A 29-year-old man, Emmanuel Gavor has been shot dead with another injured in a robbery attack near Buduburam in the Central Region.

The incident reportedly occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday, while the victims were on their way to a sand winning site in the area.

The duo is said to have been attacked in between Awutu Loye and Awutu Kemo-Wo, near Buduburam in the Awutu Senya West District.

A witness and survivor, Kojo Abbam narrated the incident to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei.

Abbam said the robbers emerged from the bush midway through their journey and demanded that they hand over all money in their possession.

But, Emmanuel who had the money was reluctant in bringing the money out hence was shot in the head through his eyes, killing him instantly.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo, speaking on the incident said investigations have begun.

He added the body has been deposited at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Morgue with the injured also undergoing treatment.



