Economics teaches that we should always try to get better results with as few resources as possible.

Now, what if I tell you there’s a way to save cooking gas, money, and time by just adding one ingredient while cooking?

Non-leafy vegetables, such as onions, fall into this category. They are a member of the Allium genus, which also includes garlic.

Onions are known for their distinct aroma, which is why they are frequently in high demand because they are used to make foods taste and smell good.

The benefit of onions to foods goes beyond their pleasant aroma.

This article will teach you how to use onions economically to save money and cooking gas, which is especially important now that the price of cooking gas seems to be steadily rising.

Some legumes, particularly beans, are notoriously resistant to heat and will only soften after being cooked for long periods of time.

This, on the other hand, would inevitably result in you expending large amounts of cooking gas in order to soften such food. This is not what the majority of people want.

Here’s how to use onions next time you’re cooking beans to avoid them catching fire.

Any way or recipe you want to make with your beans, as long as you don’t have to grind them to a paste like beans fritters aka Koose, you’ll need to parboil them first.

Try adding some slices of onions to the pot of beans after parboiling and then letting it sit on the fire for a while.

The onion slices will have an impact on the seeds, altering the protein bonds that make them resistant to heat, and as a result, your beans will soften quickly, saving you time and cooking gas.

This is something I’ve been doing for a while and it’s been very beneficial. You might want to try it out.