A suspected herbalist, identified as Daramola Idowu, is in the grips of the police for attempted ritual killing.

This incident happened at Osun State Nigeria.

According to reports, he was arrested after directing a man who consulted him for money-making rituals, to bring a human skull.

However, after the man presented a dog skull, he allegedly attempted to kill his client. He was arrested after the client filed a complaint with the security operatives.

An eyewitness said:

“When Idowu discovered that it was a fake human skull, he attempted to kill his client. The client reported to Amotekun whose officials later arrested the herbalist.”‘

Investigations are ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court when concluded.