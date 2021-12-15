Two feuding Brazilian politicians have settled their differences by fighting in a boxing ring.

Simão Peixoto, the Mayor of Borba, was publicly challenged to the fistfight in September by a former councillor named Erineu da Silva.

Silva, who uses the nickname Mirico, was reportedly furious at the mayor’s alleged failure to conserve a waterpark near the Madeira river and demanded a showdown with Peixoto.

Peixoto accepted the challenge, publishing a video online indicating his readiness to fight Silva.

“Show your face!” the mayor told Silva.

The Borba mayor later softened his tone after some voters suggested that his conduct was unbecoming of an elected official.

Peixoto assured citizens he would only take part in an organised altercation inside a ring.

“I’m not a street fighter…” he said on his official Facebook page in a video released early November. “I’m the mayor of the municipality of Borba.”

“[But] if he really wants to fight… we’re ready to fight… I’ve always been a winner.”

The fight eventually took place in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 12, with hundreds of people paying to watch.

Peixoto entered the ring at around 2.30 am, surrounded by aides and carrying a black towel with the name “Jesus” stamped on it.

The mayor appeared in an aggressive mood, stamping on the platform and squaring up to his rival.