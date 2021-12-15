The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded eight more Covid-19-related deaths as it continues its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

These casualties were recorded in two days, bringing Ghana’s death toll to 1,251 as of December 10.

In the Service’s previous update, the Covid-19 related deaths as of December 8, stood at 1,243.

Meanwhile, a total of 854 active cases have been recorded; bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 131,718.

About 22 individuals, who are battling the virus, are in severe condition.

According to the GHS, 129,613 individuals who have recovered from the virus have been discharged from various hospitals and health centres.

So far, a total of 664,810 tests have been carried out at the Kotoka International Airport. Out of this figure, 3,380 came out positive.

To ensure Ghana attains herd immunity against the virus, the GHS has enhanced its strategies to inoculate citizens.

The AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S), Moderna, Pfizer, Sputnik-V, Johnson & Johnson authorised vaccines are being used for the exercise.

Since December was declared the month of vaccination, about 864,763 doses of vaccines have been administered between December 1 and December 14.

In total, over 6,420,973 doses of vaccines have been administered by the GHS. Again, 132,721 students between the ages of 15 to 17 years in 13 regions have been vaccinated.

There are no records for the Western North, Savannah and Oti Regions but in the Eastern Region, 25,640 students have been inoculated.

Below is the data from the GHS: