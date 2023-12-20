One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man at Yorogo, a suburb of Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East Region.

Preliminary police report indicates that the suspect, Abotiyareba Aduko, stabbed the deceased, identified as Asobire Akuta.

This was during a fight on Tuesday 19th December 2023 about 6:30pm.

Akuta was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Aduko is currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

