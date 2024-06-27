One person has been arrested in connection with the robbery incident at Ahodwo in the Ashanti region that claimed the life of a Policeman.
The incident according to a Police statement occurred at about 1:am on Thursday.
The Police have said an intelligence operation is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects arrested to face justice.
Read the full statement below:
ALSO READ:
- Police allegedly pepper-spray protesters of ‘Hands Off Our Hotels’ demo [Video]
-
Police arrest 3 suspects in University of Energy and Natural Resources robbery