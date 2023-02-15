Ace broadcast journalist, Benjamin Asante Darko, known in the journalism landscape as Omanhene Kwabena Asante, has shared a touching story about his media journey.

To commemorate the 2023 International Radio Day, Omanhene acknowledged the story of his journalism cannot be complete without former President John Mahama.

The host of Badwam on Adom TV, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen, revealed Mr Mahama played a crucial role in his movement from his home region, Brong Ahafo now Bono East to Accra.

Omanhene said he had worked with a lot of radio stations but his movement to Accra through which he secured a job with Radio Gold was the magic wand.

“Former President John Dramani Mahama, then Member of Parliament for Bole, called to ask if I would love to come to Accra to continue my media journey, and my answer was yes.

“Two weeks later, I received a call from the late CEO of Radio Gold, Kwasi Sainti Baffoe-Bonnie who told me he has been directed to deposit money in my bank account to aid my movement to Accra,” he joyfully recounted.

His stay in Accra following that breakthrough, he noted, has been nothing short of success and blessings.

The firebrand host appreciated other people who have helped him since 1999 when he started media to date.

Watch the video above for more: