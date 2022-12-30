Dwaso Nsem's CJ tackles Badwam's Omanhene in Jollof battle

The much-anticipated jollof battle between Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson (CJ) and Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom TV’s Badwam fame has been held.

The two have proven to Ghanaians there is more to them than just being political talk show hosts at the event held on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson (CJ)

They made it evident that cooking is no child’s play and also not exclusive to women in the cooking contest aired live on TV and radio.

Held under a colourfully charged atmosphere, the event was packed with series of exciting activities.

In the fierce battle for culinary supremacy, both Omahene and CJ prepared jollof with chicken.

But at the end of the competition, the two were adjudged winners by tasters who joined after the cooking as there was a tie.

Their judgment was that Omahene’s jollof tasted better than that of CJ but the latter’s chicken also had a juicy taste and came out the best than the former’s.

Participants also took the opportunity to share their delight in the competition and called for more such activities from the brand.

See more photos below: