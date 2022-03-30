Rapper Okyeame Kwame has credited the rich Ghanaian culture for his consistency in the music industry.

According to him, he draws inspiration from various parts of culture, including proverbs, clothing, symbols, among others, for his songs and music videos.

“I am so connected to my heritage, history, and culture, and I do not do anything without drawing from that rich well,” the ‘Made in Ghana’ singer said in an interview on GTV Breakfast Show.

“So if I have been able to stay relevant over the years, I think it is because I draw from the rich well of culture, and because I am drawing from our history, I am drawing from all of us, and, therefore, I am always relevant to all of us,” he continued.

Okyeame Kwame noted that he is always inspired to look back into history to see what he can incorporate into his art and make them relatable in these modern times.

“I go back, look at it (our heritage) and see what I can do to improve it. For example, how can I repackage the adinkra symbols in my music video? How can I remake this adage in my songs?

“How can I take that beauty in the past, make it current, and even project it into the future.”

This, the ‘Yeeko’ musician noted, helped him stay true to his roots while celebrating Ghana through his art.

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame has led campaigns that advocate for patriotism and the need to protect Ghana’s culture.

In 2019, he released the album ‘Made in Ghana’, which had projects celebrating the way of life of various cultures.

On the album, he featured traditional bands like Wolumei, known for their Ga roots and the popular Kwanpa.

In 2020, Made in Ghana won the Album of the Year at the 3Music Awards ceremony.

