President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to re-instill the spirit of patriotism and democracy the forefathers toiled for.

While addressing recent coup statements during his State of the Nation address in parliament, President Akufo-Addo reminded that Ghana’s democracy is beautiful and worth dying for.

President Akufo-Addo said coup is not the answer to Ghana’s problems, especially as it takes the nation a journey to arrive at consensus of multi-party democracy.

He added that despite critical governance issues, the last 29 years of the Fourth Republic have not been the worse, rather, the most productive since independence.

President Akufo-Addo believes the two major political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have each contributed their quota in developing the country, and must continue to do so peacefully.

“Both the major political parties of the country, the NPP and NDC, have made positive contributions to this development. There is work to be done on building our institutions, but our democracy is worth fighting for. It is up to us to find a way to accommodate each other and our differences to make things work for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” he added.

Speaking on the recent coups that have been recorded in many West African countries, some of which are still unresolved, he said that must never be the situation in Ghana.

“We, in Ghana, know the cost of instability; it leads to the exodus of our artisans and professionals, and the emptying of teachers from our schools. We do not want to be an island of peace and stability in a region of turmoil. We do not aspire to be prosperous in the midst of want and poverty,” he noted.