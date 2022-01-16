North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has donated bags of cement towards the construction of a multipurpose district pensioners building.

The edifice will comprise of offices, meeting rooms and a social centre.

It will serve as a form of appreciation to the senior citizens whose contributions have led to the growth of the constituency.

According to the MP, the donation was an honour on his part and he will continue to support the construction of the building at every stage.

“The honour and pleasure was all mine when I earlier today made a cement donation to the North Tongu Pensioners Association as we construct a multipurpose district pensioners building which comprises offices, meeting rooms and a social centre.

“As I assured, they can continue to count on the MP’s office when they get to roofing and furnishing in a few months,” he wrote in a Facebook post.