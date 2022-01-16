The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and some senior police officers have visited victims of an accident at Atico Junction that left one dead.

Other members of the entourage included; Director-General of Welfare DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Kwesi Ofori and Deputy Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Afriyie Sakyi.

The accident occurred on Tuesday after a policeman, General Corporal Mahmood Abdulai, veered off the road, drove onto the pavement and knocked three persons.

The victims; Dora Owusua, John Mensah Sarbah and Kofi Mensah were rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where madam Owusua passed on.

The team first visited Mr Mensah at Korle-Bu, proceeded to Mataheko to visit Mr Sarbah who has been assigned a police vehicle to convey him to the hospital until his full recovery.

The team finally went to Mataheko Asoredanho to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

The policeman, Abdulai, who got injured, was also visited at his residence at Kasoa.

Meanwhile, the police have assured a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served while liaison officers have been assigned to each of the families.