The National Security Ministry has explained that soldiers do not form part of the security arrangement for the Speaker and Members of Parliament.

According to the Ministry, soldiers only come on a need-basis in accordance with stated state protocols.

The Ministry, in a statement, stressed parliamentary security support is provided by the Ghana Police Service.

This clarification comes on the back of the withdrawal of soldiers attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

A statement issued by the Ghana Armed Forces indicated the attachment did not follow proper procedure despite the officers serving for a year.

But Mr Bagbin, in reaction, has said the move is a bad precedent, adding it is even more worrying that the reason is unknown.

It added it is an attempt to deny the Speaker protection and believes such as untenable.

However, the National Security Ministry has noted the directive has been misinterpreted because the security of the Speaker is intact with no changes made to it.

“The Ministry of National Security would like to place on record that contrary to the aforesaid misrepresentations, all requisite resources including logistics and personnel required for full protection of the Speaker have been provided,” the statement explained.

Read the full statement below: