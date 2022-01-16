Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in Australia and is set to be deported.

The Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel the unvaccinated Serbian player’s visa.

The government argued the 34-year-old posed a threat to public health.

Djokovic is now unable to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne. He was due to play his first match on Monday.

During Sunday’s court hearing before a three-judge panel, Djokovic’s defence unsuccessfully argued that the grounds given by the government were “invalid and illogical”.

Djokovic has been staying at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, the same place he was taken after his visa was first revoked following his arrival on 6 January.