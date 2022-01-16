The Kpando Divisional Police in an intelligence-led operation, have arrested four suspects who attacked and robbed commuters on the Kpando-Agbenoxoe highway on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The four, arrested from their respective hideouts at Gbefi Weme are Zakari Amadu, 24, Badu Seidu, 26, Usmanu Mohammed, 37, and Aljuma Jalo, 36.

One short gun, six live BB cartridges, 15 assorted mobile phones, industrial cutter, screwdriver and truncheon were retrieved from the suspects.

A preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were invited from another region to engage in the robbery.

The special anti-robbery team is still pursuing four other accomplices currently on the run.

The suspects are in custody assisting the investigation and will be processed for court.

The police appealed to all passengers who fell victim to the robbery to kindly visit the Kpando Divisional Police to assist in further investigation.