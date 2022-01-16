Government has debunked rumors that it is scheming to rid the Speaker, Alban Bagbin of his protection.

According to the National Security Ministry, the withdrawal of some military personnel attached to the Speaker does not translate into downgrading his security detail.

This comes in the wake of a leaked document from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) directing the withdrawal of some 4 soldiers from the office of the Speaker because they were assigned there “without proper procedure.”

The GAF’s Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. N. P. Andoh said WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura and Sgt. Bonney Prince’s attachment to Mr Bagbin’s office since he assumed office on January 7, last year, is improper.

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,” the January 11 letter stated.

But the National Security Ministry said the rationale behind the move has been misconstrued as a deliberate ploy by the Executive.

“The Ministry of National Security would like to place on record that, contrary to the aforesaid misinterpretation, all requisite resources including logistics and personnel required for the full protection of the Speaker have been provided,” the Ministry said.

The letter did not state whether a provision will be made in the interim while an arrangement is made to get the Speaker new military personnel.

But the statement released on January 15, the Ministry further explained that “the Ghana Armed Forces do not form part of the security detail for the Speaker and Parliament as Parliamentary security support is provided by the Ghana Police Service.”

For that matter, “any need for specific agency support is typically executed on a need-basis in accordance with stated protocols.”

On the back of this, the Ministry insisted that, “there has neither been a withdrawal of the security detail for the Speaker nor a reduction in the security strength of Parliament.”

Read full statement below