Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has given women 10 commandments in life.

These she believes if well followed, could help them to live a fruitful life, especially in 2022.

Read post on her Instagram page:

My 10 Commandments For Women!!!

1. Don’t be in a hurry to move out of your parents’ house.

2. Don’t wait for a man before you start living. You can live a fulfilled life as a single woman.

3. Stay away from alcohol. It has killed others and you are not special.

4. Don’t entertain a wrong number call, especially at night. Its not the right way to find a lover.

5. Develop a healthy eating habit. Always take breakfast and avoid sweets.

#

6. Dress well: Impression counts. People will judge you by the way you dress even before they talk to you.

7. Don’t use sex as proof of love. Sex is no proof of love, he’ll leave you after the sex.

8. Don’t marry for the money, else you’ll become one of his possessions.

9. Add value to yourself – get a career. Don’t be fooled that a man will solve all your problems.

10. Beauty is not everything. If it’s all you have, you’ll lose your place to someone

less beautiful but more matured and competent.