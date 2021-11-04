The Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, has encouraged the youth to be creative and innovative in starting their own businesses.

According to him, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was being truthful when he revealed that government’s payroll is full.

The Finance Minister, at a Youth Dialogue in Accra on October 20, 2021, urged university graduates to venture into entrepreneurship as the government’s payroll is full.

But, Mr Ofor-Atta’s comments did not augur well for some Ghanaian youth who think the ruling government has failed in fulfilling its promises of providing jobs for the citizenry.

Speaking on Day Break Hitz on Thursday, Mr Mantey said the youth should not rely solely on their certificates to make ends meet.

“If Ghanaians decide that we are all going to do things that will reduce imports, the economy will begin to boom. I like him [Finance Minister] for what he said. Let’s think and not be emotional about it.

ALSO READ:

“I think what Ken Ofori-Atta said is something that has been bothering a lot of people in society but we are unable to talk about it because it is a ‘no-go area’ and because the youth will get angry,” he added.

The Deputy Tourism Minister entreated the youth to cultivate the habit of learning and also strive to undertake new exploits.

“If you want to be rich, you must sell, you must be creative. Today we’re in a world of ideas. So begin to think deep. Today, women are repairing cars, and you, a man, you’re saying that until government employs you, you cannot think and create something small for yourself,” he retorted.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, has assured that government will innovatively create employment in the country.

Delivering an address at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, he said although Mr Ofori-Atta’s comment did not go down well with some people, he was being honest.

“The 2022 budget will focus on job creation. Especially, target the youth and also entrepreneurship, because in the environment we are today, we really need to find ways to create a more entrepreneurial society, a society where everybody is not afraid to venture out to try a business,” Mr. Adu Boahen revealed.

Some entrepreneurs have called on the government to inculcate entrepreneurship courses into the country’s educational curriculum to enable students acquire the knowledge and skills needed to thrive as entrepreneurs.