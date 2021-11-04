A woman was left in tears after an Instagram date ‘threatened to rape her’ in a vile message online.

Becca McFarlane, 27, from Dumbarton in Scotland, had exchanged messages with the man on several occasions on the social media platform.

They had agreed to go for a drink, the Daily Record reports, but she was horrified after she received a disturbing message.

She said the man told her if she came near him wearing the outfit she had on in her Instagram pictures, he would rape her.

The sickening message says: “I’ve thought about you when w****** lol put it this way see if you came anywhere near me with that outfit you wore with the skirt and stockings you’d be getting raped.”

Becca told the Daily Record: “It made me burst out crying and I was incredibly anxious for the rest of the day.

“I don’t understand, even thinking it is disgusting, never mind typing it out and pressing send.

“We had chatted a few times and he seemed nice at first.

“He asked if I would be up for getting a drink with him sometime, I said yes and he followed with those messages.

“I can only count myself as ‘lucky’ that he said that before I actually met him.

Shaken Becca blocked the man on social media and reported the messages to the police.

She says the incident has left her extremely anxious to meet men online in the future.

She added: “I’m definitely more scared to meet men online. This has given me a fright.

‘I don’t deserve to be threatened with sexual violence for the way I dress.

“I think it’s absolutely abhorrent men think they can speak to a woman like that.”

Becca says she is lucky the man showed his true colours before she went to meet him in person.

She is urging other women to come forward and report similar incidents.

She added: “In today’s society, men think they can say whatever they want behind a phone screen. I doubt he would have said it to my face.

“With the recent spikings in Scottish venues, I would encourage women to come forward and report these things. It’s definitely worth it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of threatening communications via social media which was reported to police in Dumbarton on Monday, 1 November, 2021.”