Okomfo Kolege, the renowned Kumawood actor, continues to mourn the loss of his wife and remains unsure about the possibility of remarriage.

His wife tragically passed away during childbirth in November 2022, leaving Kolege devastated.

In a recent interview on the Delay show, Kolege shared his emotional journey, expressing his deep-seated fear since the incident occurred.

When asked about the prospect of settling down again, he explained that the decision is in God’s hands and that he is currently seeking guidance through prayer.

“The fear is overwhelming. I have been through a lot as a young guy starting life, and then this happens. A young guy whose wife is dead. This was supposed to happen when we both grow old. This isn’t the right time,” he expressed.

Kolege also addressed the circulating rumors and strange stories that emerged following his wife’s death.

He revealed that there were unfounded speculations on social media, ranging from claims that she fell from the bed to suggestions of foul play. He expressed bewilderment over the origin of these stories.

The actor previously shared in an interview with Kwaku Manu that his wife, Millicent Oteng, passed away due to excessive pressure during labor.

As he continues to grieve his loss, Okomfo Kolege remains in a state of reflection and uncertainty about his future, contemplating the tragic event that took away his beloved wife.