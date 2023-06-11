The daughter of actor and politician John Dumelo, Malike, has stolen hearts on social media with her adorable new photos and videos.

The Dumelo family shared these delightful moments on Saturday, June 10, 2023, to celebrate Malike’s second birthday.

In series of images and videos posted by her mother, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, Malike was showcased as a growing and charming young girl.

Some photos featured Malike posing independently, while others captured heartwarming moments shared with her doting mother. The accompanying videos portrayed various snippets of the little girl’s life.

Expressing her love and joy, Mrs Dumelo described her daughter as a bright and intelligent girl who holds a special place in her heart.

She wrote, “Happy 2nd birthday to the love of my life… my smart little girl, my joy and pride, Malike… Mummy loves you beyond your imagination… May the good Lord continue to protect you for me. I love you.”

Malike’s birthday celebration on social media allowed fans and well-wishers to witness her growth and cherish the love within the Dumelo family.