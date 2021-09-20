Former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vandepuije, has congratulated Accra Mayor nominee, Elizabeth Sackey on her appointment.

However, the Ablekuma South Member of Parliament (MP) has charged her to demonstrate seriousness in her new portfolio.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday nominated Madam Sackey as the Mayor for Accra, who happens to be the first female for the position.

If approved, she will take over from Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who has been serving in that position since 2017.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the former Mayor expressed hope that the former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister will deliver on her mandate, adding that only time will judge her competence.

He urged Madam Sackey not to operate in a vacuum but be open to all as the position will require her to work with many stakeholders.

“There is a lot of work to be done and we pray the assembly members accept and approve her nomination because this is good news for Ablekum South,” he said.

To him, she can only succeed if she becomes a listening leader and works closely with the Assemblymembers and more importantly, the Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey who has done an excellent job these past months.

“There are a lot of stakeholders that are interested in the well-being of Accra. So she must focus on the issue at stake. Sanitation is a major issue, and she has to come across as someone serious about the environment.

“She must come out with proper programmes and in this rainy season, she has to focus on desilting and dredging and the many issues in the metro,” he added.



Mr Vanderpuije said Mr Quartey, prior to the nomination, pledged his commitment to work effectively with whoever is chosen, hence, he will expect to see a purpose of unity between him and the nominee for the betterment of Accra.