An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old man, Ajayi Taiwo, for alleged robbery.

The court remanded Taiwo, whose address was not provided, at a correctional facility in Ado-Ekiti.

It did not take the plea of the defendant, as the magistrate said she needed legal advice.

The prosecutor, Insp Adejare Elijah, had told the court that the defendant committed the robbery on October 17 in Aramoko-Ekiti.

Elijah alleged that the defendant robbed one Mr Rashidi Jimoh of motorcycle valued at N310,000.



also:

He said that the defendant hit Jimoh on the head with a stick, causing him to be unconscious, adding that he dropped Jimoh in a bush and made away with his motorcycle.

The prosecutor noted that the robbery contravened Section 402 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the Office of Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Kay-Williams, ordered the remand of the defendant pending the advice.

She adjourned the case to November 22 for mention.