Ghanaian-Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, is on cloud nine after receiving recognition from two African Presidents in hours.

Mr Eazi took to his official Instagram page to celebrate after President Nana Akufo-Addo and Rwandan President Paul Kagame followed him on Twitter.

Mr. Eazi

To him, the latest feat has placed him miles ahead of his colleagues. He, thus, asked that his respect be doubled.

“Ah I just saw this now!! Pls nobody should think of me w/o my permission. I’m not you people’s mate!!!,” he said in relation to President Akufo-Addo’s noble gesture.

For Mr Kagame’s notification, Mr Eazi said he is getting the tweet framed.

What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist. (E be like I go add this one to my Thank You God for keeping things running smoothly), he bragged.