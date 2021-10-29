SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 12 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 30 October to Monday 1 November 2021.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao from the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

This regional rivalry dates back to 1909 and is regarded as one of the most prestigious in Spanish football. Real have enjoyed the ascendancy recently, putting together a four-game unbeaten run against Athletic across all competitions, though the last La Liga meeting of the teams ended 1-1 back in April.

Los Txuri-Urdin (the White and Blues) coach Imanol Alguacil understands the importance of this derby and is backing his team to make the most of home advantage: “These games are always special, for both the players and the supporters. We know how much it means and how important it is for both teams, not just for the local pride, but also for our respective log positions. It will be a complicated and emotional game, but I have faith in my players.”

Elsewhere in Spain this round, Atletico Madrid have a challenging match at home to the dangerous and unpredictable Real Betis, while Barcelona will be hungry to claim three much-needed points when they welcome Deportivo Alaves to the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have a trip to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero to take on Elche – a team they have not lost a league game to in more than 40 years. Nonetheless, manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned his team not to underestimate the hosts.

“We cannot take anything for granted, the past results are not relevant,” said the Italian. “We can only focus on the game that lies ahead of us, a challenging game where we will have to play to a high level to come away with all three points.”

Other key matches to watch in La Liga are Sevilla at home to Osasuna, a relegation six-pointer between Levante and Granada, as well the meeting of Valencia and Villarreal, with the latter team hoping that their African stars such as Samuel Chukwueze, Serge Aurier, Aissa Mandi and Boulaye Dia come to the fore at Estadio de Mestalla.

La Liga broadcast details, 30 October – 1 November 2021:

All times CAT

Saturday 30 October

14:00: Elche v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Sevilla v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Valencia v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Barcelona v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 31 October

15:00: Cadiz v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Getafe v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 1 November