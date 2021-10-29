SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 10 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 30 October to Monday 1 November 2021.

The top match from the Premier League for this round of action comes from North London, where Tottenham Hotspur play host to Manchester United in the late kick-off on Saturday 30 October. This clash sees both Spurs and the Red Devils looking to re-establish their credentials as heavyweights of the division.

One of the men United will be looking to for inspiration is Jadon Sancho, with the attacker yet to really set the Premier League ablaze after his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund a few months back.

“Jadon’s been around long enough, he knows football inside out and the Premier League can be tough,” said teammate Jesse Lingard. “He’s adapting. We’ve seen glimpses. He’s only going to get better. We have full confidence and hope in Jadon to succeed.”

The weekend’s action gets underway on Saturday with a potential thriller at King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Arsenal, where Jamie Vardy will be hoping to haunt the Gunners in the early kick-off, before the afternoon games are headlined by the three main title contenders: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Citizens will be at home to Crystal Palace, the Blues head to St. James Park to face Newcastle United, and Liverpool will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for a fascinating clash. The Seagulls have been the surprise package of the league so far, but manager Graham Potter is urging his team to keep their feet on the ground.

“It’s a good start, there is no point denying that, but we’ve got a long way to go this season. If we think too far ahead or get carried away and think we’ve cracked it then we’ve got problems,” said the Brighton boss.

Sunday sees Leeds United looking to claim an away win over struggling Norwich City, before two of the league’s most ambitious mid-tablers, Aston Villa and West Ham United, do battle in Birmingham. The round wraps up on Monday with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Rafael Benitez’s Everton.

Premier League broadcast details, 30 October – 1 November 2021:

All times CAT

Saturday 30 October

13:30: Leicester City v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Burnley v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Manchester City v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Newcastle United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Watford v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Action

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 31 October

16:00: Norwich City v Leeds United– LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Aston Villa v West Ham United– LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 1 November