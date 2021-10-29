It seems Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, is not finding it easy at all with his admission at the psychiatric hospital where he was diagnosed with bipolar.

In a new video, Funny Face is seen standing by a drying line at the hospital, lamenting as he tries to make a point.

He is heard lamenting badly about how a woman, his baby mama, for that matter, has caused him to lose his sanity.

Funny Face went ahead to advise young men to be very careful in choosing a mate, stressing that his baby mama, Vanessa, is a bad woman that any man should avoid.

