Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comic actor, Funny Face, has showed her other side after someone tried to accuse her of being responsible for the comedian’s woes.

Funny Face is currently living a depressed and suicidal life and he blames it on Vanessa.

Funny Face says the lady took along his sanity when she decided to leave his life with their twins.

A fan took to the comment section of a post made by Vanessa to accuse her of neglecting her baby daddy and putting her children’s lives in danger.

The fan could not fathom why Vanessa is living her life as if Funny Face does not matter in the lives of her daughters.

The comment sparked rage in the heart of Vanessa and she spat fire in the face of the social media critic.

Vanessa said the comment of social media critics are irrelevant because they do not matter in her life.

Watch the lady descend heavily on the critic in the video below: