All is set for the 2021 edition of the largest FinTech event in Africa: African Cashless Payment Systems Conference to be held at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra – Ghana from Sunday, 28th – Tuesday, 30th November 2021.

This Conference is imperative as Africa currently hosts some of the fastest-growing economies in the world and it is set for a huge economic transformation.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the contribution of the financial-technology industry to Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output will increase by at least $40 billion to $150 billion by 2022.

The event is expected to be declared open by His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana.

Other expected dignitaries include H.E. Thomas Quartey Kwesi, Deputy Chairperson – African Union, Dr Ernest Addison, Governor Central Bank of Ghana, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, Ghana, Mr David Solomon, Executive Director Goldman Sachs, Minister of Finance (Nigeria) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria).

The others are Mrs Usurla Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication, Ghana, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Mr Archie Hesse, CEO of GHIPSS, Ghana, among others who will speak on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.

Our Speakers include: Mr Mark Minevich, founder Going Global Ventures; TSVI GAL, Head of Enterprise Technology Services Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Ms. Dalith Steiger, Co-Founder Swiss Cognitive, and Cognitive Valley Foundation; Mrs Ambassador Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman Foreign Investment Network and Mr Jeremy K. Balkin, Managing Director, Global Head of FinTech and Innovation.

The rest are Mr J.P. Morgan, Luvleen Sidhu Chair, CEO & Founder BM Technologies, Mr Conan French, Senior Advisor for Innovation and Fintech at Institute of International Finance (IIF) NINA PATEL, Director of Innovation – Future Retail, Mr David Kohn, Customer & eCommerce Director, Mr Peter Williams Chairman, Mister Spex ADAM GRECO, Senior Director, Technology Solutions and Ms Alisa Bergman, Chief Privacy Officer, Adobe Search Discovery.

The Conference will facilitate latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-on-one business meetings between decision-makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament of the region.

During the Dinner and Awards Night, the organisers will confer on the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the AFRICA CASHLESS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Award in an aristocratic setting and to be attended by world leaders, captains of industries, policymakers and experts in the cashless system.

The award conferred on him by the organisers Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and supported by FORBES Custom Emerging Markets New York is based on his immense and unmatched contribution and development of digitalization of the Ghanaian economy since 2017, thus spearheading a massive transformation in the Ghana digitization space.

Approximately 60 countries are expected to participate in this event. There will be 60 Banking solutions exhibition booths, 40 presentations, 20 Expert Speakers, six group projects and six Panel Discussions.

The Conference shall interrogate the technology behind different Cashless Payment Solutions compared to traditional payment systems including Debit cards, Credit cards, Electronic funds transfers, Direct Credits, Direct Debits, mobile money, cash wallet, Internet Banking, payment Apps and e-Commerce Payment Systems.

This conference has become more urgent taking into cognizance the fact that cashless economy has become the platform for global monetary transaction. It has successfully checked financial fraud, reduced risk and enhanced cross-border transactions in developed economies, but Africa is yet to harvest bountifully from the inexhaustible opportunities provided by this technology.

The Conference will among other things: Strengthen cashless financial system in Africa; Expand financial inclusion and infrastructure across Africa; Strengthen and support the capacities and development of the financial institutions in the continent; Introduce new technologies and strengthen financial infrastructure across Africa; Introduce new, faster and secured electronic payment systems; Tackle theft in the financial sector; Tackle digital financial insecurity and data protection.

The others are Chart ways for curbing illicit financial flow from Africa; Expose new marketing and growth strategies for entrepreneurs in a digitized economy; Unveil risks and opportunities in a cashless monetary system; Expose investment opportunities in cashless financial infrastructure for Africa; Upgrade African financial payment system to global standard; Bring more investment to Africa and Curb illicit cash flow from Africa and a road map on the cashless economic future of the African continent will be developed.

The Conference will be facilitated by Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a UK-based global consulting and publishing firm established in 2001. FIN is a top global consulting company with many years of experience in organising corporate events, exhibitions, workshops, conferences, summits, seminars and Awards.